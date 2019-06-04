Fill teacher vacancies, else lose grants: UGC tells education institutions

In a strict missive to Vice Chancellors of all universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) in India to fill up all teacher vacancies in the next six months.

The UGC has issued detailed guidelines and the process timeline to all universities, colleges, and deemed-to-be universities to fill up teacher vacancies. The HEIs who fail to comply with these guidelines could lose UGC grants. “Violations of the guidelines may lead to appropriate action by the UGC against the institutions, including withholding the grants,” ...