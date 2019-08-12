Finance, commerce ministries lock horns over fiscal support for exporters

Two ministries — finance, and commerce and industry — are at loggerheads over fiscal support for exporters.

While Revenue Secretary A B Pandey has pressed for withdrawing the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) once an alternative scheme for all sectors is implemented, Commerce Secretary Anil Wadhawan has pitched for a phased withdrawal, sources said.

The revenue department has pitched for strict closure dates of any new reward schemes for exporters, or else they will be valid till the end of the fiscal year in which these are introduced, sources added.

Here, the commerce department said it would assess and seek financial allocation on a yearly basis.

The commerce department floated a cabinet note last week, suggesting a replacement of the MEIS with the WTO-compliant Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) as one of the options.

The commerce department last month pitched for the additional 2 per cent MEIS, introduced in 2017 for a few months, as a transitionary measure.

The RoSCTL is in place since March for the apparel and made-ups sector.

The textiles ministry wanted continuing the MEIS simultaneously for a few months. However, the revenue secretary turned down the suggestion on the grounds that it would cost an estimated at Rs 5,131 crore a year and sought the immediate withdrawal of MEIS after the RoSCTL or any other scheme was introduced, sources said.

“While the revenue department wants the new scheme to be rolled out in three months, the commerce department has batted for a longer time frame and a staggered implementation to cover all sectors,” said a government source.

Under the RoSCTL, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade will give the benefit to exporters in the form of duty credit scrips similar to the current MEIS. But unlike now, it will be IT-driven and will rebate all embedded state and central taxes on paid inputs. This includes the value-added tax on petrol, mandi tax, electricity duty and stamp duty on all documents, among others.

"It had been decided at inter-ministerial meetings that the rate of scrips will be decided by the Duty Drawback Panel within three months of approval from the cabinet," a government official said.

The MEIS, introduced in 2015 under the Foreign Trade Policy, incentivises merchandise exports for more than 5,000 items now and is the biggest of its kind. Exporters earn duty credits at fixed rates of 2 per cent, 3 per cent and 5 per cent, depending upon the product and country.

Also, pressure has built up from the to amend or remove the scheme as the costs have piled up. According to budget documents, the total amount of revenue foregone owing to the MEIS stood at Rs 36,615 crore in 2018-19 (provisional), up from Rs 19,821 crore.

Besides, the government had introduced additional MEIS of two per cent. The total implication of the additional MEIS and SEIS (a similar scheme in the services sector) is estimated at Rs 8,561 crore annually.

The revenue department is of view that the additional 2 per cent MEIS and SEIS in November 2017 was introduced only up to FY19, so the enhanced MEIS rate of additional 2 per cent got discontinued from April 1, 2019. “In the existing fiscal constraints it would not be feasible to extend the enhanced MEIS and SEIS rate further,” the revenue secretary is learnt to have told his commerce counterpart.

The matter came up as commerce department had contended that the additional 2 per cent MEIS and SEIS rates were introduced in November 2017 and have continued beyond March 31, 2019 due to the continuity principle, which prescribed that rewards once introduced were supported by the department of revenue in subsequent years. Hence, annual financial allocation was not being sought every year in the past on this basis. Besides, the exporters need to be given sufficient time before withdrawing incentives as they factor orders booked in advance by them, the commerce department had said.

WTO battles loom

The rush to find a WTO-compliant export promotion scheme has gained pace since a dispute settlement panel was formed on July 23 at the WTO, to rule on India's export subsidies.

Back in March 2018, the Trump administration had challenged India's export promotion schemes, arguing that it has been majorly misusing export subsidies. It had alleged New Delhi gave an estimated $7 billion worth of benefits to exporters through six major promotion schemes, including the MEIS, when WTO rules prohibit nations with the economic credentials of India from doing so.

While India continues to contest the charges, major economies like Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, Russia and Japan now support the US claim, according to the WTO database. While arbitration continues, the odds remain stacked against India, a senior trade expert said.