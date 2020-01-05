Finance Ministry to come up with a list of 6,000 NIP infra projects soon

In the next few days, the finance ministry expects to put out a detailed list of about 6,000 projects which form the basis of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) report.

The data would provide answers to questions from analysts about the lack of private sector participation in the NIP. The report shows that till 2025, the government expects the private sector to chip in with only 22 per cent of the total infrastructure spend in the country, by value. “We have not got details from the private sector on specific projects,” said a top government source, requesting ...