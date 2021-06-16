Financial conditions index takes big knock in Q1 due to second wave

The reading on the Financial Conditions index took a big knock in the first quarter (Q1FY22) to 59.1 from 72.5 in previous quarter (Q4FY21) due to the second Covid-19 wave and lock-down imposed to contain its spread.

Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive, Indian Banks' Association (IBA) said the first quarter of FY22 is indeed challenging due to the impact of the second wave. But, the availability of vaccines and the enabling policy measures from the regulators and government have helped to keep the index above the optimism level. Overall reading of the index at 59.1 indicates optimism among the participants, he added.

According to a joint survey by IBA and industry lobby group CII, the reading above 50 indicates participants were Largely optimistic. Reading below 50 is seen as a sub-optimistic outlook and 50 signifies an optimistic approach.

All sub-indices namely External Financial Linkages Index, Funding Liquidity Index, Economic Activity Index and Cost of Index have moderated. The Funding Liquidity Index declined by 15.7 points, External Financial Linkages Index was down 20.5 points, the Economic Activity Index fell by 16.5 points, and Cost of Index declined by 0.9 points.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said the continuous struggle to cope with the spread of the second wave of the novel coronavirus has been discouraging. But the good is that there is still optimism in the expectation of the Banks and NBFCs.

Since interest rates are already low and considerable pass through has taken place, further reduction in interest rate could be envisaged if the signal interest rate is further reduced which is quite unlikely in the near term.

The funding liquidity index in Q1 recorded a value of 66.7, showing a moderate decline over the previous quarter. The localised lockdowns in April 2021 lead to lower short-term fund requirements by the corporates, IBA & said in a statement. Both lobby groups jointly conducted the Financial Conditions Expectation Survey in April 2021 covering 30 banks and financial institutions.