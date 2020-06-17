JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RBI to replace NHB rules with its own set as the new HFC regulator
Business Standard

FinMin releases Rs 15,187 cr to states as rural local bodies grant

This amount would enable the rural local bodies to fight the coronavirus pandemic and restart economic activities

Topics
Finance Ministry | Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
The basic grants can be used by the local bodies for location-specific felt needs, except for salary or other establishment expenditure, the department added.

The finance ministry on Wednesday released Rs 15,187 crore to 28 states as grants to rural local bodies to help them restart economic activity.

"Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, @FinMinIndia today (Wednesday) released Rs 15,187.50 crore to 28 states as the 1st installment of Rural Local Bodies Basic (Untied) Grants for 2020-21," the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

This amount would enable the rural local bodies to fight the coronavirus pandemic and restart economic activities, it added.

"The states (state finance department) shall transfer grants-in-aid within 10 working days of receipt from the Union government. Any delay beyond 10 working days will require state governments to release the same with interest," the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry said.

The basic grants can be used by the local bodies for location-specific felt needs, except for salary or other establishment expenditure, the department added.
First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU