FIRs against 12 Maharashtra farmers for illegally sowing Bt Cotton

In a crackdown on farmers growing illegally, the state government has lodged police complaint against 12 of them in district of the state.

Sources said the FIRs have been lodged for violation of various provisions of Seeds Act, Indian Penal Code, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers Act, Custom Acts of 1962 and the Patent Act, 1970.

The move came after several farmers under the banner of Shetkari Sangathana organised multiple sowing of HT BT as a mark of protest against what they said was illegal denial of technology to farmers.

Under the 1986, growing that have not been approved by the government is illegal and can lead to jail term of five years or a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh. HT Bt is the third generation of in India.

The first two generations used Cry 1 Ab and Cry 1 Ac and were instrumental in controlling pink bollworm attack in cotton plants.