Business Standard

Fitment panel to examine compensation cess structure for pan masala

To review the feasibility of MRP-linked compensation cess rates

Topics
GST on Pan masala | GST | GST compensation cess amendment bill

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Paan masala, gutkha, GST

The Fitment panel, which consists of revenue officials from both the Centre and the states, will examine the tax structure for 'compensation cess' on evasion-prone commodities such as pan masala and assorted tobacco products and whether differential tax rates could be rationalised, a government official told Business Standard.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 19:22 IST

