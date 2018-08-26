Five years of Companies Act, 2013: Step-up in compliances irks India Inc

Come Wednesday, the Companies Act, 2013, will complete five years. The law replacing the 1956 Act was enacted by the Parliament on August 29, 2013.

The law was introduced as an overhaul of the system, intended “to meet the changed national and international, economic environment and further accelerate the expansion and growth of…(the) economy”. The law saw a significant shift from its earlier version, including provisions for e-governance, corporate social responsibility, independent directors, newer audit norms like audit rotation, protecting minority ...