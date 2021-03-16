FM hits back at Rahul's comments, says UPA 'privatised taxpayers money'

The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) "nationalised corruption and privatised" money for one family when it governed India, said finance minister on Tuesday, promising her government would protect employees' interests in plans to sell state-owned banks and companies.

Congress leader this morning on Twitter accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of "privatising profit & nationalising loss", backing employees who are on strike to protest against plans to privatise state-owned banks.

"Nationalising corruption and privatising taxpayers' money for the betterment of one family is all that has to take as a reply for that tweet, which probably he outsourced to some fellow in his team," said Sitharaman in response at a press conference in Delhi on Cabinet decisions.

State-owned lenders are making losses due to "telephone" banking during the government. "His dadi (grandmother Indira Gandhi) had nationalised banks but nationalising of loss in banks was during UPA's time," the finance minister said.

"I would want the leader, representing a very big party, to engage in serious discussions rather than throw these two liners every now and then," she said.

Sitharaman said it is wrong to say that all banks would be privatised. "Even those which are likely to be privatised, we obviously need to keep in mind that these privatised institutions will continue to function," she said.

"If there is a coal unit, or a thermal unit or a hydro unit or a steel unit, intention is that these units function with more money coming in and with more specialisation and more modernisation happening."

She said it will be ensured that interests of the staff or personnel will be protected. "We also want staff to be able to perform duties as they have really acquired skills over decades and run the banks. Whether it is salaries, whether it is scale, whether it is pension, it will all be taken care of."

Some employees of public sector banks are on a two-day strike from Monday to protest against the government's decision to privatise two lenders.