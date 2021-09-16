FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces sovereign guarantee for 'bad bank'

Finance Minister on Thursday announced a formal government guarantee on the securities receipts that the planned ‘bad bank’ will issue to banks as it takes on non-performing assets from their books.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to provide government guarantee to security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) as part of resolution of bad loans, Sitharaman said at a press briefing in New Delhi.

The government guarantee will be Rs 30,600 crore, she said. The Finance Minister in Budget 2021-22 announced that the high level of provisioning by public sector banks of their stressed assets calls for measures to clean up the bank books.



"Budget announced the intent to set up an ARC-AMC to takeover existing debt, manage and dispose them off to buyers to realise the value of the stressed assets," said Sitharaman.