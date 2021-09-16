FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces sovereign guarantee for 'bad bank'

-
ALSO READ
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
NARCL pegs its funding requirement at Rs 6,000 crore: Details here
PNB to transfer bad loans worth Rs 8,000 crore to NARCL
NARCL headhunting for core team begins ahead of launch in July
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a formal government guarantee on the securities receipts that the planned ‘bad bank’ will issue to banks as it takes on non-performing assets from their books.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to provide government guarantee to security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) as part of resolution of bad loans, Sitharaman said at a press briefing in New Delhi.
The government guarantee will be Rs 30,600 crore, she said. The Finance Minister in Budget 2021-22 announced that the high level of provisioning by public sector banks of their stressed assets calls for measures to clean up the bank books.
"Budget announced the intent to set up an ARC-AMC to takeover existing debt, manage and dispose them off to buyers to realise the value of the stressed assets," said Sitharaman.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU