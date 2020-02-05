JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Takeover code for unlisted companies rolled out with safeguard norms
Business Standard

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha today

Taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31

BS Reporter 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gestures during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to introduce on Wednesday a Vivad se Vishwas Bill in Parliament to provide for resolution of disputes in direct taxes, announced in the Budget for 2020-21.

Taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, and get complete waiver of interest and penalty. The Bill is listed in the business schedule.
First Published: Wed, February 05 2020. 01:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU