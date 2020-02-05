FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 'Vivad se Vishwas' Bill in Lok Sabha today

-
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to introduce on Wednesday a Vivad se Vishwas Bill in Parliament to provide for resolution of disputes in direct taxes, announced in the Budget for 2020-21.
Taxpayers whose tax demands are locked in dispute in multiple forums can pay due taxes by March 31, and get complete waiver of interest and penalty. The Bill is listed in the business schedule.
