FM Sitharaman asks tax officers to make faceless appeal system a success

Finance minister on Friday exhorted the officers to work with zeal and dedication to accomplish the faceless appeal system, that will come into effect from September 25 this year.

The faceless appeal system was also unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, but it has not come into effect immediately. However, taxpayers' charter and expansion of faceless assessment system to the entire country came into effect immediately.

The finance minister told the officers to make the faceless system of appeal also a success, just as was done in case of the charter and faceless assessment mechanism.

She told the officers that the department's responsibility has increased further with the new faceless approach to taxation. "We are setting an example for the world in use of technology in delivery of better services to our taxpayers.," she said.

She said the tax officials will now have to serve taxpayers with much higher standards to meet the commitments given in the charter.