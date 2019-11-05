JUST IN
Govt seeks feedback of industry on antibiotics in updated NLEM
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman unveils two IT initiatives for faster customs clearance

ATITHI is a mobile app for international travelers to file the customs declaration in advance

BS Reporter 

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled two new information technology initiatives for improved monitoring of clearance of the imported goods and making it easier for international passengers to arrive in India. These two initiatives are ICEDASH and ATITHI. ICEDASH is an ease of doing business monitoring dashboard of the customs department, helping public see the daily clearance times of import cargo at various ports and airports. ATITHI is a mobile app for international travelers to file the customs declaration in advance.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 01:32 IST

