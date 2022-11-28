JUST IN
Rural housing plan likely to get Rs 28,000-crore booster injection
Business Standard

Foreign direct equity investments from top-6 nations shrink in H1

After witnessing a robust growth for two years, foreign direct equity investments during April-September declined 14 per cent on year to $26.9 billion

Topics
Foreign Direct Investment FDI | Equity investment | External sector

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, pandemic, lockdown, stock market, global market, investment, FDI, FPI
Even on a sequential basis, the FDI equity investments have consistently been on a downward spiral since April

Foreign direct equity investments from six out of the top-10 investing countries/regions — Mauritius, United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, and Cayman Islands — witnessed a contraction during the first half of the financial year compared to the year-ago period.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 06:10 IST

`
