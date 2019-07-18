FPIs get no relief from FM Nirmala Sitharaman on 'super-rich' tax

The controversial super-rich tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) that are organised as trusts will stay undiluted as the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2019.

Replying to a debate on the Bill in the house, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed the argument given by the Opposition that the tax would lead to a flight of FPIs.

“It will have an impact on those FPIs registered as trusts. There is an option for FPIs to register as companies. If they are registered as companies, they don't have problem with this new tax,” Sitharaman said.

She said a trust was treated as an individual entity and hence it came under the tax. She recalled many finance ministry officials had been saying that FPIs registered as trusts might consider the option of registering as companies.

An increase in the effective tax rate will affect only high net-worth individuals, and according to government policy, they should contribute more to nation building, the finance minister said.

Earlier, finance ministry officials had said the tax on trusts would a mere Rs 400 crore, as against the overall revenue gain of Rs 12,000 crore from this levy.

Sitharaman, in her first Budget, proposed a hike in surcharge for the super-rich to 25 per cent for incomes between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and to 37 per cent for incomes above Rs 5 crore in a year.

The move will hit 40 per cent of the FPIs. According to reports, about 2,000 FPIs operate as trusts owing to flexibility and tax-efficient repatriation.

The effective long-term capital gains tax incidence for FPIs operating as trusts earning between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore has gone up from 11.96 per cent to 13 per cent, while it has increased to 14.25 per cent for those earning over Rs 5 crore.

As for short-term capital gains, the effective tax incidence has gone up from 17.94 per cent to 19.5 per cent for earning between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and 21.3 per cent for those earning over Rs 5 crore.

The effective tax rate on short-term gains from unlisted securities and derivatives will now be 39 per cent for the Rs 2-5 crore group, and 42.74 per cent for the Rs 5 crore group.

The Income Tax Act has two streams of taxation — individual and companies. Earnings of all non-companies, including Hindu Undivided Families, Associations of Persons and Trusts are taxed as individuals.

Sunil Gidwani, partner, financial sector, Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global), said: “Restructuring global funds only for Indian tax reasons is not a joke. No one in the government seems to appreciate that just as our mutual funds are formed as trusts because regulations require them to be so, in various countries funds are set up as trusts because of home country regulations, industry practice, and commercial reasons and not because they see an advantage in India earlier.”

Gidwani said non-corporate FPIs faced a higher surcharge and hence effective tax. "Surcharge or no surcharge, there should be a uniform rate for all foreign portfolio investors because corporate or non-corporate status is a home country creation,” he said.

Amit Singhania, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, said.,"Now it has become clear that increase in surcharge is here to stay for To the extent feasible, they will explore opprtuntites to shift to corporate structure."

Amit Maheshwari, managing partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Co, said the much anticipated relief to FPIs has not materialised. Considering the fear of GAAR and operational flexibility that the trusts allow, FPIs may become averse to India, he said.

On the Finance Bill, Sitharaman said the tax proposals were aimed at improving the ease of living and reducing pain of the citizens.

She said Budget proposals will promote Make in India and digital payment.

Referring to imposition of 2 per cent TDS on cash withdrawal beyond Rs 1 crore, she said the tax could be adjusted against the liability of the assesses and hence there will be no additional burden on them.

The Minister, however, did not say anything on proposal to increase customs duty to 10 per cent on newsprint.

Several members have asked the government to reduce hike in customs duty on newsprint saying it would badly hurt the small and medium newspapers.