From FDI to e-commerce policy: The agenda for the next government

Illustration by Binay Sinha

The Narendra Modi government took many initiatives such as Startup India and improved India’s rank in Ease of Doing Business. But this has not quite translated into higher foreign direct investments despite the government changing the norms for FDI thrice. The new government’s challenge would be to reverse the tide in FDI, boost manufacturing and come up with an e-commerce policy that is fair to all investors

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 22:10 IST

