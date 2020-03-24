From Finance Bill to Termination of Pregnancy, Bills passed by Parliament

-
Parliament passed 12 bills during the curtailed budget session with Lok Sabha passing 15 bills and Rajya Sabha 13. During the session, 19 bills were introduced in the two Houses (18 in Lok Sabha and 1 in Rajya Sabha).
The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Monday after completion of the budgetary process including passage of the Finance Bill. The second part of the session was curtailed in view of the threat of the spread of coronavirus.
The budget session began on January 31 and the first part of the session ended on February 11 while the second part of the session commenced on March 2. The recess was used by department-related standing committees to examine the demands for grants.
Here are the details of the Bills passed by either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha or both.
The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2020: Initiated by the finance ministry to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-20. Details here
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill: Initiated by the finance ministry to Issue of Rs 55317,81,00,000 from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for financial year 2019-20. Details here
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.4) Bill: Initiated by the finance ministry to Issue of Rs. 123127,98,40,000 from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for financial year 2020-21. Details here
The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2020: Initiated by the finance ministry to Issue of Rs. 208,70,40,000 from and out of the Consolidated Fund of State of Jammu and Kashmir for financial year 2019-20. Details here
The Appropriation Bill, 2020: To authorise the government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its working.
Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill: Initiated by Human Resource and Development Ministry to declare five IIITs as institutes of national importance. Details here
The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020: The amended bill has provision to increase the upper limit of legal abortions to 24 weeks for special categories of women. Details here
The Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020: This bill will enable the companies to participate in the coal auction even if they don't have prior experience in the field.
The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020: To provide for the establishment of an Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda and to declare it as an Institution of national importance for the promotion of quality and excellence in education, research and training in Ayurveda. Details here
The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020: To provide opportunity for taxpayers to settle tax disputes. Details here
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020: The bill adds air navigation services to the list for which the central government can make rules. Details here
The Finance Bill, 2020: The annual financial statement of the country as read by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2020. Details here
