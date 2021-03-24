Fuel prices soften after a month; Suez Canal blockage may undo that

-
ALSO READ
Why costly diesel burns a bigger hole in your pocket than petrol
Don't cut fuel taxes
Ahead of Assembly polls, oil companies hold back price hike in March
Rising petrol prices a 'Dharma Sankat' situation for FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Let states come and discuss tax on fuel in GST Council meeting: FM
-
Petrol and diesel prices softened in Delhi Wednesday after being stable for almost a month. Oil marketing companies cut petrol price by 18 paisa and diesel by 17 paisa on the back of Brent crude oil that has tumbled from $70 a barrel on March 11 to $60 on March 23.
Crude oil prices fell after parts of Europe again locked down to contain Covid-19, resulting in a delayed demand recovery.
India’s government-owned oil marketing companies had deferred raising prices, "nudged" by the government in light of assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry. Petrol price was kept unchanged at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital since March 1. This was despite benchmark international prices of these commodities climbing and Brent crude oil going up from $62 to $70 a barrel during this period.
The softening of prices may not last long.
According to Bloomberg data, Brent was trading at $62.55 a barrel on Wednesday. Crude oil prices are rising because a giant container ship has blocked the Suez Canal after losing control.
Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given, a 400-metre-long and 59-metre-wide vessel, may be stuck there for days, pushing up freight costs for crude oil and other commodities across the world. This is pushing up crude prices across the globe with West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North America, trading 2.60 per cent up at $ 59.26 a barrel.
It is estimated that 10 per cent of global trade passes through the Suez Canal. Egyptian authorities have reportedly opened an older section of the canal to ease the blockade of ships on both sides of the critical water route.Phtosource:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU