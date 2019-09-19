Gig workers set to come under labour laws, get social security benefits

Workers employed in the gig economy are set to become part of India’s labour law legislation, enabling some employment-related rights for them.

The labour and employment ministry has proposed the Code on Social Security, 2019, in which it has recognised ‘gig workers’ and ‘platform workers’ — terms which have never been used in any of the country’s labour laws earlier. According to the draft Bill, gig and platform workers will be entitled to life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old-age protection, and “other ...