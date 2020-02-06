GIPC's IP Index: India improves score, ranks 40th among 53 countries

India improved its score in the latest edition of the International IP Index, while its position dropped



from 36 in 2019 to 40 in 2020. India scored 38.46% in 2020, as against 36.04% in last year’s edition. This year’s annual IP Index, brought out by the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC), included 53 countries, against 50 in 2019. The report noted that “to continue this upward trajectory, much work remains to be done to introduce transformative changes to India’s overall IP framework and take serious steps to consistently implement strong IP standards”. Commenting on India’s performance, Patrick Kilbride, senior vice-president of GIPC, said: “As the US and India look to conclude a trade deal in the coming weeks, we hope it will pave the way for innovation-focused partnerships.”

