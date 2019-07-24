Global Innovation Index: India set to break into top 50 elite club

India is set to break into the club of the 50 most innovative nations once the Global Innovation Index (GII) is launched on Wednesday, according to sources. The index tracks innovation both in government policies and industry practices, and a concerted push by the Prime Minister’s Office in promoting innovation in the digital economy, start-ups, and ease of doing business has helped India, a person in the know said.

Government officials refused to disclose India's exact rank. It is being launched in New Delhi — for the first time in an emerging economy — ...