Global sugar-palm lobbies coming to India to protect their trade

With India trying to push export of agricultural commodities to boost farm incomes, several countries that compete with India for their share of global trade have started exploring different avenues to protect their turfs. A high-powered industry delegation from major sugar producing countries is expected to come to India in the next few weeks to press their views on how India’s sugar export policies will adversely impact the global trade.

Sources said Malaysia is also trying to convince India to not go ahead with its proposed plan to curb imports from that country. The sugar ...