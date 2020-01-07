JUST IN
Business Standard

GoM approves EoI, share purchase agreement for Air India's privatisation

The EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, a senior govt official said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday approved the Expression of Interest (EoI) as well as the share purchase agreement for Air India's privatisation, a senior government official said.

The EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January itself, he said.

The last GoM meeting took place in September 2019.

Last year, the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) approved the re-initiation of the process for the government's 100 per cent stake sale in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 15:13 IST

