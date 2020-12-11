GoM seeks presentation from DoT, BSNL to take stock of asset sale

A Group of Ministers (GoM), scheduled to meet this month, has sought a presentation from DoT and on the road ahead for the firm’s Rs 37,500-crore asset sale exercise. It is learnt that Dipam has said assets below Rs 1,000 crore can be sold by itself.

The GoM was formed last year. “The GoM meeting will decide the path for the asset sale,” an official told Business Standard, adding that comments from Dipam will be part of the presentation.

The asset sale exercise is expected to start early next year and the final contours will be decided by the GOM. Dipam has been entrusted with the job and will work with the DOT.