Governance framework of RBI needs further examination: RBI Board

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Central Board met on Friday in Mumbai under the chairmanship of its new governor Shaktikanta Das. The Board discussed issues related to liquidity and credit delivery to economy. It also decided that the governance framework of RBI needs further examination.

"The Board deliberated on the Governance Framework of the Reserve Bank and it was decided that the matter required further examination. The Board reviewed, inter alia, the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges, matters relating to liquidity and credit delivery to the economy, and issues related to currency management and financial literacy. The draft report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India (2017-18) was also discussed," said the RBI statement.

The RBI Board also placed on record its "appreciation of the services rendered by Dr Urjit Patel during his tenure as Governor and Deputy Governor of the Bank".