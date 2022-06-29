Govt allots 2,516 cr for computerisation of primary agri co-op societies

-
ALSO READ
Co-op societies can now procure goods from public procurement portal GeM
Cooperative forum set up by RBI board member weighs in for PMC depositors
What is the Model Tenancy Act?
Direct Taxes: Budget doesn't touch slabs, offers relief to co-ops, startups
PSUs, cooperative societies disallowed from bidding for state-run entities
-
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a grant of over Rs 2,516 crore for computerisation of around 63,000 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). According to top officials, this is part of a gamut of measures that the government intends to take to make PACS economically viable.
The measures also include preparing a set of model bylaws for states to run and manage PACS.
The model bylaws will enable PACS to offer a host of economic activities other than credit. This includes developing cold-storage facilities in villages, running PDS shops and providing locker facilities for rural depositors.
PACS would also act as common service centres for government schemes. This would enable them to work in dairy, fisheries, irrigation and biogas sectors, among others.
Currently, there are 63,000 PACS in the country and the Centre has a target to scale them up to 3 lakh by 2025.
For computerisation and development of software for centralised monitoring of financial transactions, around Rs 4 lakh would be disbursed to each PACS. This will be shared among the Centre, states and NABARD.
“The model bylaws, which are being prepared in consultation with states, will ensure that PACS become viable economic entities and are transparent in their functioning,” a senior official from the newly-created ministry of cooperation said.
At present, PACS fall within the jurisdiction of state governments. Though a crucial part of the rural ecosystem, PACS have been grappling with problems. In fact, many of them have become defunct due to inappropriate financial practices.
“The idea is ensuring that whenever a PACS becomes defunct, it is sent for liquidation. And, a new PACS is created in its place, which is transparent and viable,” the official said.
He said computerisation of the 63,000 PACS, which will commence this fiscal year, will bring transparency in accounting. It would pave the way for them to diversify into other activities smoothly.
“The existing bylaws do not allow PACS to diversify from their core business. The Union cooperation ministry is in the process of drafting a model bylaw to enable them to offer several services,” the official said.
The PACS constitute the lowest tier of the three-tier short-term cooperative credit system in the country, comprising 130 million farmers as members.
They account for 41 per cent (30 million farmers) of the KCC loans given by all entities in the country. Around 95 per cent of these loans (29.5 million farmers) through PACS are to small and marginal farmers.
The government is working on a new cooperation policy, setting up of a university and developing a database of cooperatives.
Meanwhile, reacting to the Cabinet decision, cooperation minister Amit Shah said the move will improve their efficiency. It will enable them to become nodal centres for providing other services like crop insurance, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU