Govt okays 100% FDI in contract mfg, eases rules for single brand retail

The government on Wednesday relaxed FDI rule for foreign single brand retailers and also permitted foreign investment in contract manufacturing and coal mining.
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure has been approved.
To boost domestic manufacturing, 100 per cent FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route has been allowed, he said, adding that 26 per cent FDI has been allowed in digital media.
On FDI in single brand retailing, the Cabinet has expanded the definition of mandatory 30 per cent domestic sourcing norm.
It also allowed single brand retailers to start online sales, waiving the previous condition of setting up a mandatory brick-and-mortar store, he said.Key announcements on FDI
