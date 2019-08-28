JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India set to outlaw six single-use plastic products on October 2: Report
Business Standard

Govt okays 100% FDI in contract mfg, eases rules for single brand retail

The Union Cabinet also approved 100% FDI under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure

BS Web Team/Agencies 

Foreign investors make a strong comeback
Representative Image

The government on Wednesday relaxed FDI rule for foreign single brand retailers and also permitted foreign investment in contract manufacturing and coal mining.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure has been approved.

To boost domestic manufacturing, 100 per cent FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route has been allowed, he said, adding that 26 per cent FDI has been allowed in digital media.

On FDI in single brand retailing, the Cabinet has expanded the definition of mandatory 30 per cent domestic sourcing norm.

It also allowed single brand retailers to start online sales, waiving the previous condition of setting up a mandatory brick-and-mortar store, he said.

Key announcements on FDI

100% FDI under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure will be allowed

Cabinet allows 100% FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route

Cabinet relaxes FDI rules for single brand retail; expands definition of 30% domestic sourcing

Cabinet allows online retailing under single-brand retail; relaxes rule of mandatory brick-and-mortar store

Union Cabinet approves 26% FDI in digital media
First Published: Wed, August 28 2019. 18:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU