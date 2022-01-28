Govt appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor

The government has appointed Venkatraman Anantha Nageswaran as the next Nageswaran assumed charge of his new role in the Finance Ministry on Friday, as per an official statement.

Nageswaran’s appointment comes just days before the tabling of the 2021-22 Economic Survey (on January 31), and presentation of the 2022-23 Union Budget (on February 1). Nageswaran replaces Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who returned to academia in December after a three-year tenure as CEA.

“It is still not decided if Nageswaran will attend the customary post-Economic Survey media briefing, as he was not involved in making it,” a senior official said. The upcoming Survey was drafted by a team led by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal.

Nageswaran was till recently the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He was also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

Nageswaran holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.