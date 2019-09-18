JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

In India, while the government contends that liquid nicotine in vaping devices may prove fatal and is potentially addictive, the Trade Representatives of ENDS has countered this view

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance to ban production, import, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman, who had headed a Group of Ministers (GoM) on the issue, said the Cabinet decided to ban e-cigarettes and similar products as they pose health risk to people, especially the youth.

First Published: Wed, September 18 2019. 15:26 IST

