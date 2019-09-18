Govt approves ordinance to ban production, import of e-cigarettes

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet likely to consider ordinance to ban electronic cigarettes today
E-cigarettes on verge of being banned: Is end of choice the start of safe?
No more vapes in India? Govt all set to ban e-cigarettes and e-hookahs
Trade ministry memo says no legal basis to ban e-cigarette imports: Report
E-cigarettes set to face ban in India; firms question govt's rationale
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU