Govt eases norms for start-ups seeking exemptions from 'angel tax'

Facing sustained pressure from start-ups and venture capital funds over the so-called angel tax, the government has relaxed norms for seeking exemptions from the controversial levy. The government, via a notification issued on Wednesday, scrapped the existing mechanism to approve start-ups applying for breaks under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Act.

While the hasn't been abolished outright, as many demanded, start-ups need not go through the inter-ministerial board now. Instead, new applications will be directly evaluated by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Firms will have to submit their applications through the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) website, after which it will be forwarded to the The has also been mandated to evaluate and respond within 45 days of receiving such applications, a tax official said.

Also, the earlier requirement for start-ups to submit a report from a merchant banker specifying the fair market value of shares may be removed. Firms had complained this was very cumbersome. Angel investors need not share their income certificates with start-ups now.

Venture capital firms, however, remain unsure about how the new rules would help them.

They pointed out that only start-ups approved by the would be eligible.





New procedure To seek exemption, a will have to apply to DIPP



The application of the recognised will be moved by to with necessary documents



Earlier, the procedure was carried out by an inter-ministerial board of certification



The requirement for start-ups to submit a report from merchant banker, specifying the fair market value of shares, has also been removed

“The inter-ministerial board was set up in May 2016, but it received very few applications seeking exemptions from the angel tax," a senior official said, adding that only two companies had approached the board since the beginning of the current financial year.

Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, co-founder & president, Venture Catalysts, said: “The current regulations provide angel tax exemption only if investors are accredited investors. If investors are not accredited, then the benefit of angel tax exemption is not available to the Further, the current mechanism involves collecting detailed personal information from each investor on their financial sources for investments. Many a time these investors are sceptical about sharing such information with start-ups. Therefore, very few start-ups come forward to make an application to the DIPP for angel tax exemption."

Apart from the DIPP, the board included officials from the ministry of corporate affairs, information technology, CBDT, Reserve Bank of India, and Securities and Exchange Board of India, among others. The board has conducted about 30 meetings till now.

Last month, the government announced that a committee comprised of experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) would be formed as an added apparatus to look into the eligibility of tax exemptions to these start-ups. The latest changes do not mention the fate of this committee.

The government has also changed the eligibility requirements for investors. Earlier, an investor needed to have an average returned income of Rs 25 lakh or more for the preceding three financial years. New norms have changed this to a minimum filed income tax returns of Rs 50 lakh for just one year.