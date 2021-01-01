Govt extends RoDTEP scheme to all merchandise exports from today

The government will extend the benefit of the scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) to all export goods with effect from January 1.

The RoDTEP scheme will refund to exporters, the embedded central, state and local duties and taxes, an official statement said.

The refund will be credited in an exporter's ledger account with customs and is used to pay Bbasic customs duty on imported goods.



The credits could also be transferred to other importers.

The RoDTEP rates would be notified shortly by the department of commerce, based on the recommendation of a committee chaired by former commerce secretary G K Pillai. The final report of the committee is expected shortly. Irrespective of notification, RoDTEP would be made effective from January 1, the statement said