Make digital infra mandatory in building plans, Trai tells govt
Global Investors Summit done, Uttar Pradesh turns to banks for credit line
Trai set to soon come out with suggestions on AI, digital inclusion
Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises to 6.85% in January
Wheat prices drop sharply by up to 20% since FCI's open sale scheme
Govt to plug gaps in engine tech expertise, lines up buys worth Rs 1.5 trn
Looking into relaxation plea by life insurance companies: FinMin official
India Inc's borrowing costs rise as corporate bond yields harden
Fresh formal job creation below 1 million for third month: EPFO data
The high road to net zero: How CCUS can speed up India's transition plan
Business Standard

5,500 km highways to be turned into e-ways via public-private partnership

The National Highways for Electric Vehicles will have 111 stations across 23 cities in project under annuity hybrid e-mobility model

Topics
Highways | Electric Vehicles | Electric Vehicle

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Electric vehicles
Investment will also be made on undertaking geo-fencing, breakdown backups and the purchase of a fleet of electric cars and buses

The government is finalising a plan to upgrade 5,500 km of existing highways into the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) through a public-private partnership across 23 cities in 12 states. The e-highways will collectively have 111 stations with charging and other facilities.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 22:45 IST

