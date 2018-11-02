Modi announces online loans of up to Rs 10 mn for MSME sector in 59 minutes

An online portal will provide loans of up to Rs 10 million to small entrepreneurs within 59 minutes, said Prime Minister on Friday as he listed 12 major decisions to help the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

“It will be a new era for the MSME sector,” said Modi in a speech as he launched the government’s 100-day “support and outreach” programme, in the run-up to elections next year.

“You don’t have to run to banks—everything will be online,” said Modi as he presented a video on government’s proposals for the sector.