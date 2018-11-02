JUST IN
Myanmar land issues come in way of Rs 11.77-billion friendship highway
Modi announces online loans of up to Rs 10 mn for MSME sector in 59 minutes

"It will be a new era for the MSME sector," said Modi

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi addresses a public meet at the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi museum in Rajkot on Sunday PTI

An online portal will provide loans of up to Rs 10 million to small entrepreneurs within 59 minutes, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday as he listed 12 major decisions to help the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

“It will be a new era for the MSME sector,” said Modi in a speech as he launched the government’s 100-day “support and outreach” programme, in the run-up to elections next year.

“You don’t have to run to banks—everything will be online,” said Modi as he presented a video on government’s proposals for the sector.
First Published: Fri, November 02 2018. 17:17 IST

