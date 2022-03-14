Govt indicates readiness to release more oil reserves amid Ukraine crisis

-
ALSO READ
Oil falls 5% on speculation US Russia oil ban won't add to supply shock
ICC T20 World Cup, AUS vs BAN: Australia thrashes Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Oil falls 5% as fear among investors over Russian supply disruption eases
World shares wilt as investors see scant hope on Russia-Ukraine talks
Oil edges back up despite Putin's pledge to honour supply commitments
-
India will take "appropriate" steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, government said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required.
India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer, imports about 85% of its oil needs.
"Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices," MoS Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.
Last month India said it was prepared to release additional crude from its national stocks in support of efforts by other major oil importers to mitigate surging global prices.
Teli said in November the federal government had joined other major consumers to release 5 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserves to contain inflationary pressures.
On Monday, Teli said India is "closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation".
India buys only a fraction of its oil from Russia but has been hit hard by a spike in global oil prices due to Western sanctions against Moscow, the world's second largest crude exporter.
The Indian basket of crude oil had jumped to $112.59/barrel by March 11, after averaging $84.67/barrel in January and $94.07 in February.
Indian oil companies have not raised fuel prices since Nov.
4 to shield the customers from higher costs.
However, to ease the import cost for companies, India is considering a Russian offer to sell its crude oil and other commodities at a discount, Indian government sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU