Govt, industry to talk curbing duty evasion by Chinese e-tailers

The government will on Thursday talk to e-commerce giants on the ways to crack down on Chinese players like AliExpress, Club Factory and Shein, which evade duties by misusing the “gifts” provision under the Customs law.

The meeting, called by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, will see representation from e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart besides courier companies like FedEx and DHL among others. A customs provision allows up to Rs 5,000 tax exemption on gifts and Rs 10,000 for trade samples sent to India from abroad. “We are examining ...