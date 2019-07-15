Sweeteners in build-operate-transfer scheme to attract foreign investors

The Union government, while it readies new norms for build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects, is likely to add a few sweeteners, including an exit clause after two years. According to the proposal in the works, the Union government may allow a construction company to sell its project to another firm after completing it and operating it for two years.

It is learnt that such an amendment is being considered to attract international participation in the sector. The exit clause will allow road operators to bring in foreign investors after construction. The Ministry of Road Transport and ...