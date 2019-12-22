Govt may ask FCI to sell 1.5 MT broken rice for grain-based biodiesel units

The government may direct Food Corporation of India (FCI) to dispose of around 1.5 million tonnes (mt) of broken rice unfit for human consumption as feedstock for grain-based biofuel units. The measure will compensate for the projected drop in sugarcane production due to drought and excessive rainfall and will prove to be a milestone in the country’s food-for-fuel policy.

Sources said the step would have twofold impact. First, it will address the concern of approximately 750 million litres of grain-based distillery capacities lying idle due to lack of feedstock, to some extent. ...