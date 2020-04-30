Govt may extend 'Vivad se Vishwaas' tax settlement deadline to September

The deadline for the government's ambitious direct tax settlement scheme, Vivad se Vishwaas, is likely to be extended by three months till September 30. The revenue department, which is heavily relying on the scheme, has not seen a single deposit, owing to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to people in the know.

“The Centre wants to provide enough opportunities to taxpayers to make use of this one-time chance to settle disputes. But companies at this point are witnessing negative growth and significant reduction in cash flows due to the lockdown, which may not allow them to function fully at least till the end of the first quarter," said one source.

According to him, the bulk of the tax receipts expected out of the scheme may not happen due to the grim situation in the economy and extending the deadline may give companies some more time to take a call. Also, by then, both public sector and private sector offices may open and management would be able to take more informed decision.

Interestingly, the Income-Tax Department has yet again set a tall budgetary direct tax collection target at Rs 13.19 trillion, which is 28 per cent more than actual collection in the last financial year ended March 31. India collected Rs 10.27 trillion of direct taxes, 12.2 per cent lower, of the revised estimated of Rs 11.7 trillion in FY20.

“This year tax collection would totally depend on the pandemic as many sectors have been directly impacted due to it,” said a tax official.

Sources say that the government wanted 100 per cent resolution under the scheme and expects to garner at least Rs 1.5 trillion from it. However, with the pandemic, the things would see some clarity only in the second quarter of this fiscal, said experts. Even though, the pandemic slows, the economy would see muted growth and take lot of time to be back to normal. However it could not be ascertained that extension of the deadline will be with penalty or interest or without it.

As the scheme is currently scheduled to close on June 30, 2020 this means that settlement of any dispute under the scheme now onwards till June 30 will not attract any penalty or interest. According to the original scheme, when launched, tax dispute settlement under the scheme was to be allowed without payment of any interest or penalty only till March 31, 2020. A penalty of 10% of disputed tax amount had to be paid if dispute was settled under the scheme after March 31 but before closure of scheme on June 30.

Some big tax payers such as foreign banks and central public sector companies approached the department, but they have put their plans on hold until the situation improves.

An internal data of tax department said that, it had approached 10,000 entities to avail the scheme. Of this, a total 2,000 assessees, involving a tax demand of Rs 3,000 crore, have agreed to come under the scheme.

According to an estimation by the I-T department, total 80,332 appeals of direct taxation, involving tax effect of Rs 4.5 trillion, have been pending before forums, including commissioner appeals, income-tax appellate tribunals, high courts, the Supreme Court and dispute resolution panels.Earlier, the impression was that over Rs 9 trillion of tax demands have been stuck at various judicial forums concerning 480,000 cases. Sources, however, say that foreign firms are bit enthusiastic to opt for the scheme owing to the rupee depreciation, but no confirmation from them had come to the tax department.