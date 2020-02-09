Govt may rationalise urea price, disincentivise chemical fertilisers

Fertiliser reforms are likely to be announced soon, according to a person in the know, and will focus on shifting the subsidy regime from direct credit to manufacturing companies to farmers, and ensuring balanced use of chemical and organic fertilisers.

For direct transfer to farmers (by crediting subsidy to their accounts instead of paying companies, as is the current practice), rationalising or decontrolling the price of urea and disincentivising the use of chemical fertilisers are under consideration. Though discussions on these measures have been going on for the past two ...