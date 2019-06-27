Govt mulls tweak in gas distribution norms to benefit small producers

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is in talks with the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, the downstream regulator, to bring in changes in the city gas distribution (CGD) norms that give priority to these entities for locally produced gas. According to norms, if a natural gas producing block comes under the new CGD geographical area, gas from that block should be given to the CGD operator.

The government is of the view this may hurt small producers under the discovered small fields (DSF) and also coal bed methane producers. The new open acreage licensing policy (OALP) is ...