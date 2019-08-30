New FDI norms: Govt plans mega meet to fast-track Make in India

Soon after announcing 100 per cent foreign direct investment under automatic route for contract manufacturing, the government is rushing to explain the policy vision to the industry for fast-tracking the Make in India plan. Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has invited all stakeholders in the handset industry for a meeting next month to clear any doubts on the contract manufacturing policy, sources in the know said.

The meeting is also meant to give a clear road map to companies for both manufacturing and exporting telecom and electronic items. Companies expected to attend ...