Govt plans to begin interim operations at Chabahar port in Iran soon

The Indian government plans to begin interim operations at Chabahar port in Iran by tweaking the shareholding pattern of India Ports Global Limited and making it a government entity. This is expected to satisfy the terms imposed by US sanctions on Iran and yet allow India to operate the project.

The operations will kick off in a few weeks even though there was a terrorist attack on the port city on Friday, an Indian government source said. The government is buying out the shares of India Ports Global, which are now held in a 60-40 ratio by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) ...