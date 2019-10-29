Govt plans to introduce e-way bill on gold movement to check GST evasion

The government is considering introduction of e-way bill on the movement of gold to plug evasion and arrest declining goods and services tax (GST) revenue collections. To ensure that the movement of gold is not tracked by robbers or other anti-social elements, an encrypted version of e-way bill is being considered by a panel comprising central and states officials. “E-way bill on gold is being examined by the law committee as a measure to tighten enforcement amid reports of GST evasion.

But at the same time, it will not be easy amid security concerns. To address that, an ...