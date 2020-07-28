Govt plans tough rules to restrict use of Chinese telecom equipment

The government is considering the use of the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) regime to discourage private telecom players in India from buying Chinese telecom gear for their future operations. As part of the MTCTE regime, the government is finalising stringent rules under the Indian Telecommunications Security Assurance Requirements.

Under these rules, telecom gear makers have to share their source codes and get their equipment tested by third-party labs accredited to the government. The process may take 12-16 weeks before vendors are given the go-ahead ...