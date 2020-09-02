Govt puts Rs 2 crore cap on exports promotion scheme, sparks protests

The government has capped benefits under its biggest exports promotion scheme at Rs 2 crore for each business on trade done between September 1 to December 31, sparking protests against the "unilateral step". A Commerce Department notification on September 1 said that all benefits under the Merchandise Exports of India Scheme (MEIS) will stop from January 1, 2021, effectively confirming the end date of the scheme.

The department argued that the advance notice of four months of the end date of MEIS provides certainty for future pricing decisions. The Rs 43,500 crore MEIS ...