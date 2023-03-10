JUST IN
Govt's efforts to avoid power crisis set to boost LNG imports in summers
Irrigation facilities weakening link between rains and crop production
R K Singh launches portal to ensure availability of power amid peak season
India, US ink MoU on semiconductor supply chain, innovation partnership
Foreign investment in India slowing but shift from China spells opportunity
India and Australia plan military drills to boost defence ties over cricket
Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal
India's inflation seen easing slightly in Feb, still above RBI target: Poll
How Apple, Foxconn's efforts led to landmark reforms in India's labour laws
India's February fuel demand hit at least 24-year high, shows data
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt's efforts to avoid power crisis set to boost LNG imports in summers

An early onset of hot weather has already pushed power demand to near-record levels, stoking fears of a repeat of the intense heat wave last year

Topics
Centre | LNG import | Heatwave in India

Rajesh Kumar Singh & Rakesh Sharma | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

India will boost fuel imports after gas-fired power stations were asked to increase output to meet soaring demand during the summer months.

Gail India Ltd. will tap the seaborne market to supply state-run power producer NTPC Ltd., which has been asked by the government to run 5 gigawatts of plants to meet peak demand during April and May, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named as the details are private.

New Delhi-based NTPC estimates it will require 250 million metric standard cubic meters of the fuel during the two-month period, according to some of the people. An additional 4 gigawatts of capacity run by other companies will also be kept ready to operate if needed.

NTPC and a Gail spokesman didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking a comment.

India’s government is taking action as harsher-than-expected weather threatens to create a surge in electricity demand. An early onset of hot weather has already pushed power demand to near-record levels, stoking fears of a repeat of the intense heat wave last year.

India has already invoked an emergency rule forcing some plants running on imported coal to run at capacity.

Nearly 25 gigawatts of India’s gas-fired capacity has been lying underutilized for years, as the electricity is too costly for the competitive market dominated by coal. Bringing these units back shows the extent of the challenge, as the nation is forced to ditch concerns over high prices to meet supply shortfalls.

Indian Energy Exchange, the nation’s biggest trading platform, has opened a new window that will allow trade of high-cost electricity produced from gas, imported coal and batteries.

NTPC will procure the gas from state-run peer Gail through a long-term purchase contract, the people said. Gail will likely tap the spot LNG markets for meeting NTPC’s demand, one of the people said.

India relies on imports for nearly half its gas needs, with fertilizer, transport and industries being the biggest users of the fuel. The nation’s LNG imports declined 14% from a year earlier during the 10 months ended in January due to high prices.

Now, with prices softening in the spot market and increased demand from power stations, imports are likely to rise, according to Rajesh Mediratta, chief executive officer at Indian Gas Exchange.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 16:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.