Govt's move on glyphosate use leaves all unhappy, may not curb rampant use

A few days back the Centre moved ahead for the first time to control the use of controversial herbicide glyphosate, by proposing to limit its sale through pest control operators. This, in turn, meant that the herbicide that has been among the most widely-used plant chemicals in India, would not be allowed to be used by anyone else other than those who are involved in pest control operations.

Though the draft official order did not mention it explicitly, many experts believe it is intended to curb the rampant spread of glyphosate among farmers. Glyphosate has been found to be ...