Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

Two recent developments refocused attention on the familiar debate over whether (IAS) officers or others outside the would be effective heads of the numerous regulatory bodies in the country. Earlier this week, the date to apply for the post of chairman at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), headless for several months now, was extended. Last week, Deepak Mohanty, an economist at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was appointed chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA). While Mohanty, like many of his predecessors at PFRDA, is not an officer, most other top regulatory bodies have often opted for retired officers to head them.