Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

Two recent developments refocused attention on the familiar debate over whether Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers or others outside the IAS would be effective heads of the numerous regulatory bodies in the country. Earlier this week, the date to apply for the post of chairman at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), headless for several months now, was extended. Last week, Deepak Mohanty, an economist at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was appointed chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA). While Mohanty, like many of his predecessors at PFRDA, is not an IAS officer, most other top regulatory bodies have often opted for retired IAS officers to head them.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 17:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU