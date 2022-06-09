Govt should buy paddy only from small, marginal farmers: Report recommends

-
The government should procure paddy from small and marginal farmers as a way to manage surplus rice stocks in state warehouses, a commission has recommended in its report about the 2022-23 kharif season.
Procurement from other farmers could be limited to surplus from two hectares of land, said the Commission for Agriculture Costs and Prices (CACP) in its latest price policy report. "This would entail sufficient stocks for maintaining food security and protect the interest of more than 90 per cent of farmers," it said.
The recommendations, if followed, could bring about a dramatic change in the manner in which food grains are procured in the country and eliminate the need for large subsidies to maintain and procure surplus grain stocks in central warehouses.
It could impact paddy procurement of many large farmers in Punjab and Haryana, where the average farm land holding size is 3.62 and 2.22 hectares respectively as per the 2015-16 census as against the national average of 1.08 hectares.
Paddy procurement for the Central pool has risen by almost 76 per cent between 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons from 51.02 million tonnes to 89.56 million tonnes.
The Commission, for a long, has advocated ending open-ended procurement in the country to manage food stocks and subsidies, but perhaps for the first time, it has laid down a path to achieve that.
According to the 2015-16 agricultural census, small and marginal farmers who own less than two hectares of land constitute 86 per cent of the total landholding in the country.
But, when it came to operational holdings, the small and marginal farmers had a share of around 47 per cent.
In contrast, though the semi-medium, medium and large farmers constituted around 14 per cent of total landholding in the country, they had a share of almost 53 per cent in the operational holding.
The agriculture census defines an operational holding as all land which is used wholly or partly for agricultural production.
“The suggestions on capping paddy procurement to just small and marginal farmers looks good on paper but could be difficult to implement because medium and large farmers also need remunerative prices. Secondly, in case of small and marginal farmers their marketable surplus of produce is always less. Also it will be difficult to keep the big farmers quiet,” Dr S Mahendra Dev, director of IGIDR and a former chairman of CACP, told Business Standard.
The CACP also said that cereals procurement should be capped till what is needed for smooth running of PDS, Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) and buffer stocks while simultaneously farmers should also be encouraged to grow less of paddy and more oilseeds and pulses.
“The Commission suggests exploring suitable variants of price deficiency payment schemes to compensate cereal farmers for not growing rice and wheat,” the report said. It also advocated trade policy and price support policy to work in tandem with each other.
