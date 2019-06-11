Govt should give only revenue-neutral stimulus, says CII president

With less than a month for the Budget presentation, Vikram Kirloskar, new president of the Confederation of Indian Industry, tells Subhayan Chakraborty & Indivjal Dhasmana that the corporation tax rate could be reduced to 18 per cent if exemptions are removed. Similarly, he suggests a reduction in personal tax rates.

Edited excerpts: Given the weak economic condition, what would be your recipe to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget — to perk up the economy or be fiscally prudent? We can't widen fiscal deficit. As a country, we have been doing very well to ...